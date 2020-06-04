Mark Anthony "Swell" Bell
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Anthony Bell, AKA "Swell", was born on December 25, 1961, in Lake City, Florida to the late Daniel Bell and Mozell Bell. Swell was honorably discharged from the Military after serving his country. He obtained certification as a mechanic and enjoyed working on cars. Mark transitioned from this earthly realm on May 27, 2020, at Shands UF, Gainesville, FL.
Loving memories are cherished by his mother, Mozell Bell; brother, Jeffrey Wayne Bell; sisters, Gloria Deyampert (Barry) and Grace Young, all of Lake City, FL; hosts of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services for Mark will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St, Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Garden of Rest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-4366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved