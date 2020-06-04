Mark Anthony Bell, AKA "Swell", was born on December 25, 1961, in Lake City, Florida to the late Daniel Bell and Mozell Bell. Swell was honorably discharged from the Military after serving his country. He obtained certification as a mechanic and enjoyed working on cars. Mark transitioned from this earthly realm on May 27, 2020, at Shands UF, Gainesville, FL.

Loving memories are cherished by his mother, Mozell Bell; brother, Jeffrey Wayne Bell; sisters, Gloria Deyampert (Barry) and Grace Young, all of Lake City, FL; hosts of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Mark will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St, Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

