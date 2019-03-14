Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marquis Antwan Ross. View Sign

Marquis Antwan Ross was born July 21, 1981, in Gainesville, Florida to Linda Ross Williams and Robert Gaines. Soon after, Larry Williams entered into Marquis life with an open heart and pure love. He was the third child of eleven children. On March 2, 2019, God opened His loving arms to receive Marquis into His eternal kingdom. He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized. Marquis was educated in the Public schools of Columbia County, graduating in 1999. He loved playing football and running track. He would engage you in intense conversation and then request that you pose for a picture. Marquis loved his family, especially his nieces and nephews.

Left to cherish his life and memories: Mother, Linda Ross Williams; father, Larry Williams; siblings, Angel Williams (Keith), Laranette Williams, Tywon Ross (Josie), Desmea Bell, Jacqueline Ward (Jayvis), Shameka Walker, Jasmin Williams, Derrick Thompson (Kristin); other family members, Father, Robert Gaines; stepmother, Patty; siblings, Robert Gaines, Jr., Mary Gaines, Joshae Faulkner; hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Marquis Antwan Ross will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Bread of Life Ministries, 898 SW Deputy J. Davis Lane, Lake City, FL. Rev. Isaiah Sheppard, Pastor.

Visitation with the family will be from 5:30 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

