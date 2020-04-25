Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Cheryl Byers. View Sign Service Information DAVIS-SEAWINDS FUNERAL HOME 560 Montreal Road Melbourne , FL 32935 (321)-254-1532 Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Cheryl Byers January 9, 1945 - April 15, 2020 Cheryl Byers, 75, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Indian River Center in West Melbourne, Florida. A private service will be held at a later date.

Cheryl was born January 9, 1945 in Lake City, Florida. She was the daughter of Wiley and Polly "Ladybug" Hammond. She was preceded in death by her parents and also by her sweet and much loved daughter, Deborah Kristin Byers. Cheryl was of the Presbyterian faith. Mrs. Byers taught in the Tift County School System in Tifton, Georgia. She was an excellent educator and still has many former students who contacted her on a regular basis. She received an Associate's Degree from Abraham Baldwin College and a Bachelor's Degree from Valdosta State University. During her career, she was honored with Teacher of the Year and Tift County Foundation for Educational Excellence awards in the Tift County School District. She also was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society and nominated twice to Who's Who Among Americas Teachers. As well as teaching, she had a passion for helping kids. She was very involved with students as a Cheerleading Coach, Cub Scout leader, Brownie's leader, and Girl Scout leader. Other organizations she was involved with included United States Power Squadron, where she taught safety courses, PADI certified scuba diver, South Seas Cruising Association, East Coast Sailing Association, and the Seven Seas Cruising Association. After teaching for almost 17 years, Cheryl and Ed sailed off into retirement and enjoyed almost another 15 years sailing and enjoying each other's company, sunrises and sunsets, as well as forming close bonds with old and new friends.

Cheryl is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Ed Byers, of West Melbourne, Florida. She is also survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Delene Byers of Tifton, Georgia; four grandsons, Matt and Shiree Davis, Justin Byers, Will Byers, and Cole Byers; a new great-granddaughter, Riley Anne Davis; and, her sister and brother-in-law, Kim and Paul MacLean of Jacksonville, Florida. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may donate to the or a Hospice Care organization of their choice in her memory.

