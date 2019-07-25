Martha Gertrude Waters, 92, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019 at her residence after an extended illness. She was born in Guntersville, Alabama on October 7, 1926 to the late Charles McKinley and Velma King Chamlies. She has lived most of her life in the Lake City area and was a homemaker. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church, and in her spare time, she enjoyed playing bingo, spending time with her family and cooking. She also loved to travel, fish and gardening. Most of all, her life revolved around her family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James William Waters; son, James William "Bill" Waters, Jr.; daughter, Rosemary Waters Hepburn; grandson, Jason Adam Ratliff and brother, J.C. Chamlies.
She is survived by her daughters, Doris Waters Rogozinski and Betty Jo Henderson (Kenneth) both of Lake City; son, Johnnie Waters of Lake City; brother, Gene Chamlies of Lakeland. Twenty grandchildren, forty-eight great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Waters will be conducted on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Gateway-Forest Lawn with Jason Nave officiating. Interment will follow in the Waters Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 A.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 25, 2019