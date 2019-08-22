Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Jane Conner Fletcher. View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:00 PM Lake City Church of Christ 656 SW State Road 47 Lake City , FL View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 2:00 PM Lake City Church of Christ 656 SW State Road 47 Lake City , FL View Map Interment 3:00 PM Lake City Memorial Cemetery NW Lake Jeffery Road Lake City , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Jane Conner Fletcher, age 87 was born in East Palatka, Florida on September 28, 1931 to the late Jeff Conner and Winnie Elizabeth Crawford Conner. She passed peacefully from this life to be with her Heavenly Father on August 16, 2019. She met her husband Bill (William F. Fletcher) at Columbia High School and were married in the Lake City Church of Christ February 4, 1955. Martha loved everyone she met, and especially the children; she loved to watch them grow and mature. She enjoyed sending notes of encouragement and church bulletins to her family and friends. Martha is survived by her husband Bill, daughter, Martha Elizabeth (Wayne) Mills, and grandson, Ben Mills of Jacksonville, Florida; two brother in laws; Bobby Allen and Dell (Dianne) Murray, and sister in law Dale (Paul) Moniello, first cousins; to whom she loved like brothers and sisters; Harold (Linda) Herndon, Linda (Everett) Crews, David (JoAnn) Herndon, Monti Crawford, Velma (Robert) Dortch, and Bonnie Joyner, all of Lake City and Mary Lou (Bobby) Terrell of Greenville, AL., Rita Ann Thompson of Jacksonville, FL., and numerous nieces, nephews, and a large extended family in Christ.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Lake City Church of Christ located at 656 SW State Road 47, Lake City, Florida 32025. Followed by Funeral Service at 2:00 pm. Interment is scheduled for 3:00 pm at the Lake City Memorial Cemetery on NW Lake Jeffery Road, Lake City, FL 32055. Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 22, 2019

