Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Memorial Gathering 1:00 PM at their home Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Jane Williams Russ, 75, of Fort White, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville after a sudden illness. She was born in Live Oak on February 19, 1944 to the late Walter Clayton and Dorothy Clemons Williams. She has made the North Florida area her home her entire life and was a caregiver who enjoyed helping the elderly and house sitting. She was known as a go-getter who would let you know where she stood. She loved to watch the Young and Restless as well as getting on the phone and talking with her friends. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Branford Beasley; brother, Ray Williams and her son-in-law, Joe Horton.

She is survived by her children, Doris Lombard (Mike) of Fort White, Patty Horton of Yulee, Linda Griffin (Tommy) of Lake City, Bobby Gene Simpson, Sr., of Lake City and John Thomas of Dothan, AL; brothers, J.C. Williams, Lamar Williams and Billy Williams (Pat) all of Lake City. Sixteen grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends also survive.

The family will hold a memorial gathering for Ms. Russ on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at their home beginning at 1:00 P.M.. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at Martha Jane Williams Russ, 75, of Fort White, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville after a sudden illness. She was born in Live Oak on February 19, 1944 to the late Walter Clayton and Dorothy Clemons Williams. She has made the North Florida area her home her entire life and was a caregiver who enjoyed helping the elderly and house sitting. She was known as a go-getter who would let you know where she stood. She loved to watch the Young and Restless as well as getting on the phone and talking with her friends. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Branford Beasley; brother, Ray Williams and her son-in-law, Joe Horton.She is survived by her children, Doris Lombard (Mike) of Fort White, Patty Horton of Yulee, Linda Griffin (Tommy) of Lake City, Bobby Gene Simpson, Sr., of Lake City and John Thomas of Dothan, AL; brothers, J.C. Williams, Lamar Williams and Billy Williams (Pat) all of Lake City. Sixteen grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends also survive.The family will hold a memorial gathering for Ms. Russ on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at their home beginning at 1:00 P.M.. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close