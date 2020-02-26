Martha Jane Williams Russ, 75, of Fort White, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville after a sudden illness. She was born in Live Oak on February 19, 1944 to the late Walter Clayton and Dorothy Clemons Williams. She has made the North Florida area her home her entire life and was a caregiver who enjoyed helping the elderly and house sitting. She was known as a go-getter who would let you know where she stood. She loved to watch the Young and Restless as well as getting on the phone and talking with her friends. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Branford Beasley; brother, Ray Williams and her son-in-law, Joe Horton.
She is survived by her children, Doris Lombard (Mike) of Fort White, Patty Horton of Yulee, Linda Griffin (Tommy) of Lake City, Bobby Gene Simpson, Sr., of Lake City and John Thomas of Dothan, AL; brothers, J.C. Williams, Lamar Williams and Billy Williams (Pat) all of Lake City. Sixteen grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends also survive.
The family will hold a memorial gathering for Ms. Russ on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at their home beginning at 1:00 P.M.. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 26, 2020