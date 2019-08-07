Martha Lois Jones affectionately known as Lil Martha age 65, resident of Lake City, Florida passed away Sunday August 4, 2019 at Shands Lake Shore Hospital.

Lil Martha was the daughter of the late Martha Coles Jones and James W. Jones. She attended and graduated from Florida School for the Deaf and Blind in St. Augustine, Florida. After graduation she attended several Vocational Schools to further her education.

Lil Martha was converted and joined New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church under the Christian leadership of Reverend Alvin J. Baker where she faithfully worship until her demise.

In her leisure, Lil Martha enjoyed traveling, sewing, crocheting, crafting, baking, listening to music, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends. Her most enjoyment was spending time with her son, Antwan Jamar Jones.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories: Her beloved son, Antwan Jamar Jones: Siblings: Alphonso (Vikki) Jones, Sherrell Jones, Roderick (Allene) Jones; Special cousins: Wanda (Maurice) Brown and Freda English; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Martha Lois Jones service will be held Saturday 11:00am August 10,2019 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church,550 NE Martin Luther King Street, Lake City, FL. Rev. Alvin J. Baker Pastor and Eulogist. Interment will follow in the Huntsville Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday August 9, 2019 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements Entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, FL. Willis O. Cooper, L. F. D.