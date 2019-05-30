Marvis "Troy Ann" Scriven age 64, resident of Olustee, FL. transitioned Saturday, May 25, 2019 from this earth to her final resting place.

She was the daughter of the late Mr. Troy L. Arline and Mrs. Mae Dorothy Arline.

She was a graduate of the Baker County High School Class of 1971 and continued her education at University of Florida, Santa Fe College and the University Of Phoenix where she earned her Master's Degree in Nursing. Troy Ann was a member of Faith Bible Church under the Christian Leadership of Pastor Videll Williams.

She leaves to cherish her memories and continue her legacy: Four daughters; Taffini ( Deundrick) Reed, Kaila (Mark) Givens, Johnetta Scriven and Candyce Arline. Brother: Gregory (Oweida) Arline, Sr.,Aunt: Theresa Cason, Granddaughters; Carlyssa Ford,Kasyn Givens, Carlisa Ford and Lundyn Strachan: Grandsons: Jamarian Baker Camron Given and Chance Williams: Great-Granddaughter Jaliyah Cray: Great Grandson Jaleal Cray; Nephew: Gregory (Ronda) Arline, Jr., Great Nephew Darik Arline; Great Niece; Brazeal Arline and a host of sorrowing friends.

Funeral service will be held Saturday June 1,2019 11:00am Faith Bible Church in Sanderson Fl, Videll Williams, Pastor and Pastor Deundrick Reed Eugolist. Interment will follow in the Olustee Memorial Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be May 31,2019 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Faith Bible Church.

Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, FL.32055 Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D.