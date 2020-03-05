Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Alice Kimble. View Sign Service Information Combs Funeral Home 292 NE Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-4366 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Alice Kimble, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, transitioned from labor to rest on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born November 18, 1930, to the late John R. and Frances Bowles Mayo in Lake City, Florida where she attended public school. She met and married the love of her life, Charlie Fred Kimble and they married in 1951. The two of them later relocated to Port St. Joe, FL in 1958 where they resided for 38 years. She was a homemaker and provided a safe home for many children within the neighborhood while their parents worked. She and Charlie returned to their hometown of Lake City, FL in 1996. Mary was a member of Philadelphia Primitive Baptist Church in Port St. Joe, FL serving in the capacity of Mother and choir member. She was an active Eastern Star. Upon returning home, she joined her family church of Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church in Lake City where she served until transferring her membership to New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Lake City, FL. She was a faithful member, serving on the Choir Ministry until her health failed. She was known by some and loved by many. Her bright smile and fancy style, compassion and love for others made a statement whenever she walked into a room. She enjoyed spending time with her family, talking on the phone with friends, cooking/baking and sewing in her spare time.

She is preceded in eternal rest by her parents and daughters, Marilyn Sanders and Carolyn Jerry.

Left to cherish wonderful and everlasting memories of her: a dedicated and loving husband, Charlie Fred Kimble; son, Gabriel Kimble, Sr. (Keisha), grandchildren, Gabriel Jr., Kobe and Darius Kimble, Thomas Coston (Jennifer), Aubrey Medaries, Robert Sanders, Rashad Sanders (LaShoun); son-in-law, Johnny Jerry; brother, Willie C. Lee (Gerturd), sisters, Ruby Brown (Hayward), Vivian Rogers, The Mayo and Bowles families; devoted and special sisters, Katherine Clark and Linda Gant; godchildren, Pastor Alvin and Carolyn Baker, Linda Tschudi (Ken); Maxine Leslie; special friends, Susie Sutton and Celestine Levy; special daughters, Estralita Parker and Tracy Johnson; hosts of great-grandchildren, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Mother Kimble's life will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 550 NE Martin Luther King St., Lake City, FL, Alvin J. Baker, Pastor.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 7:00 P.M. Friday, March 6, 2020, at New Bethel MB Church.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 5, 2020

