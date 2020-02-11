Mary E. "Libby" Rodgers
Mary E. 'Libby' Rodgers, 68, of Lake City, FL passed away on February 7, 2020 at her home. Libby was born in Live Oak, FL to the late James Temple and Thelma McMullen. After graduating high school she moved to Jacksonville where she worked in the bank and finance industry. Mrs. Rodgers moved Lake City in 1994 and soon after married Kenny Rodgers. She enjoyed reading, cross-stitching and her family. Libby was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church of Lake City.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister: Frances Tinker.
She is survived by her husband of 23 years: Kenny Rodgers; daughter: Amy (Luke) McDowell; son: Josh (Jen) Flegel; step-sons: Wayne Rodgers and Kevin Rodgers; sister: Barbara Hagler; brother: Andy (Rita) Temple; grandchildren: Jasmynn, Jade, Lars, Jackson, Julia, Matthew, Kris and Ethan.
There will be a visitation from 11:00 - 12:00 noon on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Daniels Funeral Home, Live Oak, FL with a funeral service to follow immediately after. Interment will be at Evergreen Baptist Church.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 11, 2020