A native of Russell, Mississippi, Mary lived in Miami, Florida for fifty years. In 1998, after the death of her husband, Leland, she moved to Lake City, Florida to live near her sister, Connie Hodges.

In Miami, Mary worked as a custom drapery artisan as well as a sales associate at Sears for twenty-seven years. She was also a devoted member of Miami Shores Baptist Church and a willing volunteer. Mary remained active after moving to Lake City. She became a member of the First Baptist Church of Lake City, The Women's Club of Lake City, and the Edward Rutledge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Glenda Force and son-in-law, Judson Force of Timonium, Maryland; her son, Leland B Slough and daughter-in-law, Sandra Slough of The Woodlands, Texas; six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Mary's family would like to express deep gratitude to her First Baptist Church of Lake City family, as well as her many friends and neighbors, whose outreach and devotion continued well after she became homebound, in fact right up to the very end.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Lake City, 182 NE Justice St, Lake City, FL, 32055.

Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at

