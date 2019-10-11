Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Bethel United Methodist Church 4843 S US Highway 441 Lake City , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Emaline Jones, 89, passed away, Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Solaris Healthcare after an extended illness. She was born May 30, 1930 in Lakeshore Hospital, Lake City, Florida to her parents, the late George H. and Minnie Sistrunk Landress. She was raised in Suwannee Valley, Florida. Emaline attended school in White Springs and graduated with the White Springs High School class of 1948. After graduating from high school, she married Frank C. Jones, Jr. and moved to the Bethel Community in Columbia County. She was employed with Southern Bell as a telephone operator and later she was a Florida Licensed Realtor. She loved working with and helping people. She never met a stranger. Her outgoing personality and honesty was instrumental in her becoming a well respected Realtor. She retired in 1993 after 22 years. She loved traveling, in fact, we used to say that Emalines middle name was go. She loved to visit the Great Smokey Mountains and to go on cruises. She loved the Lord and was a prayer warrior to all. She was raised in the Methodist Church and was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Elaine (Chuck) Denmark and Frankie Sue Jones; Grandchildren, Scott and Todd (Tammy) Denmark; Great Grandchildren, Zoey and Jackson Denmark; Great-Great Grandson, Collin Moore; her beloved Sister-in-Law, Betty Jones; Nephews, Richard (Lynn) Jones and Randy (Wanda) Jones; numerous Nephews, Nieces and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Bethel United Methodist Church with Pastor Louis Tremblay and Pastor Ken Hamilton officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Friday evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. The family request that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 4843 S US Highway 441, Lake City, FL 32025. The family also wants to thank Solaris Healthcare and Vitas Hospice for their compassionate and excellent professional care of our Mother. We are eternally grateful.

