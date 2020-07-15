Mary H. Sherman 95, of Fort White passed away on July 13, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Florenz R. Sherman, grandson James aka Mooch, and two brothers Charles and Raymond.
Mary was born May 12, 1925 to the late Edith and Dayton Alford in Tunnelton, West Virginia. She graduated high school in Grafton W.V. and later began her career in nursing.
Mary leaves three children: David Sherman (Barbara) and Michael Sherman (Lisa) and Linda Stoddard, 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren, 1 sister in law and many special nieces and nephews.
Mary enjoyed her time at Life Style Enrichment Center, exercising, arts and crafts and playing bridge and bowling with the Senior Bowling League and traveling.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Please sign the guest book at www.icsfuneralserivces.com.
Arrangements have been trusted to ICS CREMATION AND FUNERAL HOME.