Mary (Skinner) Whitfield
Ms. Mary Skinner Whitfield, 92, a lifelong resident of Lake City, went home to be with the Lord on May 11, 2020. Mary was born September 7, 1927 to Berry and Arkansas Skinner. She was the eighth child and the baby of the family.
Affectionately called Nan, she was the matriarch of her family. Mary spent her time taking care of others. She loved to cook and feed everyone. She enjoyed spending time at church and visiting with people. Mary loved her family most of all and will be remembered for her happy spirit and sassiness.
Mary was predeceased by William, her husband of fifty-three years, her parents and her siblings.
Ms. Whitfield is survived by her son, William Whitfield, Jr of Lake City; her three granddaughters, Chrissa (Bill) Weed of Gainesville, Susan (Andy) Sceals of Lake City and Elizabeth Whitfield of Jacksonville; three grandsons, Billy, Johnny and Danny Weed of Gainesville and a special niece, Anne Glover.
Funeral services for Ms. Whitfield will be conducted at 2:00 P.M on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery. State mandated guidelines for Coronavirus precautions will be followed. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Lake City Reporter on May 14, 2020.
