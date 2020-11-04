Master Jayden Lee Padgett, 1 year old son of Shelby McCalvin, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at home with his family. He was born in Gainesville, Florida on July 15, 2019. Jayden loved watching Mickey Mouse, listening to Elvis, especially "Blue Hawaii", spending time outside and taking his bath. Jayden was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Lawrence Manning, Buck and Joann Williams and Geraldine Altman; and cousin, Ashley O'Neal.
Jayden was loved by all and leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Shelby McCalvin, Lake City; grandparents, Leslie and Derrick Williams, Lake City and Jeff and Linda McCalvin, Glen St. Mary; great-grandparents, Annette Manning and Joann Powell (Randy) both of Glen St. Mary; uncles, Steven McCalvin, Mark McCalvin, Gary Manning, Matthew McCalvin and Hayden McCalvin all of Glen St. Mary and LE Manning, Macclenny; aunts, Laci O'Neal, Lake City, Net-net Highsmith (Chuck), Baldwin, Mimi Lori Sanchez (Jorge) and their son Micah Blackwell, Lake City; many extended family and friends also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Bishop Chris Lowery conducting. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be prior to the service from 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Menkes Foundation at https://themenkesfoundation.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025.