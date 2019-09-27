Master Sergeant John T. Dye, a resident of Lake City, Florida passed away Friday, September 20, 2019.
Master Sergeant John T. Dye is survived by his mother: Sheilia Pender Davis, his siblings: Jeremy Dye, Alonzo Dye, Cynethia Dye, John Dye Jr, Dexter Dye, Tyrone Dye, Conrade Cornelius Irving, Ashley Irving, Katesha Biagas, Fertima Robinson, and Conrade Irving III; nieces, nephews, and many other close relatives and friends.
Funeral Services for Master Sergeant John T. Dye will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Columbia County School Auditorium 372 West Duval Street Lake City, Florida 32055. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm in New Jerusalem Baptist Church White Springs, Florida. Interment in the Eastside Cemetery White Springs, Florida. Udell and Sons of Douglas M. Udell Funeral Home are in charge of all arrangements. Call 386-362-4189 386-209-0223 386-344-4309.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 27, 2019