Master Sergeant John T. Dye

Service Information
Udell Funeral Home
120 Walker Ave Sw
Live Oak, FL
32064
(386)-362-4189
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Jerusalem Baptist Church
White Springs, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Columbia County School Auditorium
372 West Duval Street
Lake City, FL
View Map
Obituary
Master Sergeant John T. Dye, a resident of Lake City, Florida passed away Friday, September 20, 2019.
Master Sergeant John T. Dye is survived by his mother: Sheilia Pender Davis, his siblings: Jeremy Dye, Alonzo Dye, Cynethia Dye, John Dye Jr, Dexter Dye, Tyrone Dye, Conrade Cornelius Irving, Ashley Irving, Katesha Biagas, Fertima Robinson, and Conrade Irving III; nieces, nephews, and many other close relatives and friends.
Funeral Services for Master Sergeant John T. Dye will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Columbia County School Auditorium 372 West Duval Street Lake City, Florida 32055. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm in New Jerusalem Baptist Church White Springs, Florida. Interment in the Eastside Cemetery White Springs, Florida. Udell and Sons of Douglas M. Udell Funeral Home are in charge of all arrangements. Call 386-362-4189 386-209-0223 386-344-4309.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 27, 2019
