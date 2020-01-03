Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

Matias Edward Ault, 20, of Lake City, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning, December 29, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born and raised in Lake City and was an owner and operator of his own business, Ault Plumbing, in the plumbing industry. He attended New Life Christian Fellowship Church, in his spare time; he enjoyed body building, martial arts and MMA. He was known as a very intelligent person, who loved spending time with his family, loved the water, sharks, riding motorcycles, basketball taking editing photos and videos. He also was into recording music. He is preceded in death by his paternal great-grandfather, Edward Scanlon and his maternal grandfather, Carlos Mercado.

He is survived by his parents, Kenneth Edward Ault (Tonya Townsend) of Lake City and Ruth Ivette Mercado Sands (Peter) of Orlando; paternal grandmother, Linda Sue McGlothin of Lake City and maternal grandmother, Myrna Torres of Valdosta, GA; siblings, Madeline Ruth Ault of Vero Beach, KenTon Ault of Lake City and Winston Sands of Orlando. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family members and friends also survive.

Celebration of life services for Matías will be conducted on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Friday evening, January 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.

