Matthew Alan Salyers, Sr., 57, of High Springs, passed away Friday morning, January 3, 2020 at the Haven-Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center after an extended illness. He was born in Circleville, Ohio on June 23, 1962 to the late Ralph Edgle Salyers, Sr. and Norma Jean Pollard. He has lived in the High Springs area the last six years, moving there from the Lake City area. He worked as an Animal Control Officer until ill health forced him to retire. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and tinkering with his CB radio.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Tina Salyers of High Springs; sons; Matthew A. Salyers, Jr., of Ohio, Phillip Salyers (Kimberly) of Lake City, Cory Salyers of Pensacola and Jesse Salyers of High Springs; daughters, Angela Salyers (Mackenzie) and Phoebe Salyers both of High Springs; brothers, Ralph E. Salyers, Jr. and Barton T. Salyers. Six Grandchildren, Christian Chloe, Bella, Sebastian, McKinley and Liam Salyers also survive.
Services for Mr. Salyers will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 10, 2020