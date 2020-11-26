Mazelle Patterson was born October 6, 1922, in LaBelle, Florida to Claudia Parker Fulger and John L. Fulger. Both preceded her in death. Mrs. Patterson, 98, departed from this earthly realm, November 18, 2020. She was educated in the Columbia County School System and later furthered her education at Lake City Community College obtaining a degree in Upholstery. Mrs. Patterson maintained a highly successful business for many years and was very passionate about pleasing her clients. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church under the pastorate of Rev. C.H. Rawls and was instrumental in the renovation and reconstruction of the now New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. In September 1982, Mazelle joined Macedonia Seventh-day Adventist Church serving faithfully for 38 years under the leadership of Dr. Lewis Edwards. She loved baking, catering, her family, church family, and friends. She will be greatly missed.

Other precedents in death: sister, Leila Mae Fulger; brother, Johnnie Fulger; grandson, Curtis Jerome Armstrong.

Cherished memories are left with her daughter, Gertrude June Williams; son, James Patterson (Beverly); grandchildren, Vicky Lynn Williams, Cassandra Faye Armstrong, Patricia Gale Gresham, Linda Diane Armstrong, Sarah Patterson, Dorothy Patterson, and James Patterson; several great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; hosts of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Mrs. Mazelle Patterson will be November 28, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Lake City, FL.

Walk-through viewing will be from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. Friday, November 27, 2020, at the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

