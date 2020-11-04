1/1
McKatherine Julia Spradley
On Monday evening, November 2nd, 2020, McKatherine Julia Spradley, loving wife, mother, and Grandma passed away at the age of 86.
Katherine was born in Lake City, Florida to Mack & Mary Jane Bryan. She worked in the Materials Management Department at Lake City Medical Center until she retired. On February 22, 1953 she married Edgar "E.R." Spradley. They raised five sons, Sephus, Doyle, Delano, Tony, and Darrell.
Katherine enjoyed reading her Bible, crocheting, traveling, doing puzzles and crossword puzzles as well as baking and watching Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy. But most of all she loved her family. She accepted Jesus Christ at a young age and was a member of North Lake City Church of God for most of her life.
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, Mack & Mary Jane, her husband, E.R., son, Tony, grandson, Doyle Jr., brother, Dock Bryan, sisters, Mary Ayers and Melbe Staley.
She is survived by her children, Sephus (Sheryl), Doyle, Delano (Tracy), Darrell (Patty). Grandchildren, Shannon (Timmy) Hall, Amy (Shane)Overstreet, Sherry (Ben)Johnston, Tressie (Richard) Lindsey, Bo (Heather) Spradley, Traci (Shawn) Pace, Cody Spradley, Brannon (Rebecca) Spradley, Trevor (Andrea) Spradley. She also leaves behind cherished memories with 24 Great Grandchildren, 8 Great-Great Grandchildren, with two on the way, and a sibling, Annette Johnson (Jerry).
A sunset graveside service for Mrs. Spradley will be conducted on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4:30 P.M. in the Salem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Graveside service
04:30 PM
Salem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
