Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melba Futch Wise. View Sign Service Information Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home 458 S Marion Ave. Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-2211 Graveside service 11:00 AM Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery Lake City, , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Melba Futch Wise was born on February 5, 1922 in Bradford County, Florida to late parents Roman and Martha Futch. She was the youngest of five children and grew up in Clay County, Florida. She graduated from high school in 1939 and served in the US Army from September, 1943 to December, 1945 when she was honorably discharged.

Melba married George Wise on February 3, 1946 and is survived by her three children and their spouses, Karen and Gary Bethune, Charles and Cindy Wise, George (Gary) and Linda Wise. She had seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

She was a loving mother, wife, and partner in the family farm and cattle ranch business. She lived in Clay County, Florida until 1965, moved to Columbia County and lived there until moving to Manatee County in 2001 to live with her daughters family.

Her hobbies in later years were quilting, reading, and traveling with her sisters and close friends. She was an active Christian and member of several Southern Baptist churches in Florida during her lifetime.

The family is very thankful for the compassionate care provided to her by St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado and Lutheran Hospice caregivers in Wheat Ridge, Colorado during her final days.

Melba will be laid to rest adjacent to her husband at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Lake City, Florida at a grave side service at 11:00AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025, 386-365-8191. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Melba Futch Wise passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 under hospice care in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.Melba Futch Wise was born on February 5, 1922 in Bradford County, Florida to late parents Roman and Martha Futch. She was the youngest of five children and grew up in Clay County, Florida. She graduated from high school in 1939 and served in the US Army from September, 1943 to December, 1945 when she was honorably discharged.Melba married George Wise on February 3, 1946 and is survived by her three children and their spouses, Karen and Gary Bethune, Charles and Cindy Wise, George (Gary) and Linda Wise. She had seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.She was a loving mother, wife, and partner in the family farm and cattle ranch business. She lived in Clay County, Florida until 1965, moved to Columbia County and lived there until moving to Manatee County in 2001 to live with her daughters family.Her hobbies in later years were quilting, reading, and traveling with her sisters and close friends. She was an active Christian and member of several Southern Baptist churches in Florida during her lifetime.The family is very thankful for the compassionate care provided to her by St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado and Lutheran Hospice caregivers in Wheat Ridge, Colorado during her final days.Melba will be laid to rest adjacent to her husband at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Lake City, Florida at a grave side service at 11:00AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020.Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025, 386-365-8191. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in Lake City Reporter from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close