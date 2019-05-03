Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Funeral service 4:00 PM Parkview Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Melba Jean Toole Pannell of Lake City, FL, age 84, went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 2, 2019. She was the wife of Charles Pannell. They shared 66 years of marriage together.

She was born on January 1, 1935. She was the daughter of Ollie and Panzie Toole.

Melba is survived by her husband, Charles, and four daughters, Beverly (George) Whitmire, Evans, GA, Teresa (Mark) Jordan, Evans, GA, Pam (Lex) Carswell, Lake City, and Debbie (Phil) Bishop, Lake City; and eight grandchildren, George (Jessica) Whitmire, Monica (Josh) Cannington, Shana (Thomas) Munro, Daniel (Melissa) Jordan, Becky (Jim) Carruth, Alex (Alexis) Carswell, Megan (Ivey) Carter, and Michael (Shannon) Bishop; and 14 great-grandchildren, Brendan, Caleb, and Evan Whitmire; Bethany, Allison and Josie Lillie; Caleigh and Camden Munro; Anna Grace, Luke and Olivia Jordan; Brady Carruth; and Grady and Charlie Mae Bishop.

She is also survived by one sister, Barbara (Bill) Mayer of Blanco, TX. She was predeceased by four brothers, Marcus, Carlos, Max and Levoyd Toole.

She was a faithful member of Parkview Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and ministered to the homebound. She and Charles enjoyed camping and bluegrass festivals, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Parkview Baptist Church. The visitation will be held at the church, before the service, from 3:00-4:00 PM.

The family would like to thank the nurses and CNAs at Solaris for taking such loving care of Melba.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Parkview Baptist Church Building Fund. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at Melba Jean Toole Pannell of Lake City, FL, age 84, went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 2, 2019. She was the wife of Charles Pannell. They shared 66 years of marriage together.She was born on January 1, 1935. She was the daughter of Ollie and Panzie Toole.Melba is survived by her husband, Charles, and four daughters, Beverly (George) Whitmire, Evans, GA, Teresa (Mark) Jordan, Evans, GA, Pam (Lex) Carswell, Lake City, and Debbie (Phil) Bishop, Lake City; and eight grandchildren, George (Jessica) Whitmire, Monica (Josh) Cannington, Shana (Thomas) Munro, Daniel (Melissa) Jordan, Becky (Jim) Carruth, Alex (Alexis) Carswell, Megan (Ivey) Carter, and Michael (Shannon) Bishop; and 14 great-grandchildren, Brendan, Caleb, and Evan Whitmire; Bethany, Allison and Josie Lillie; Caleigh and Camden Munro; Anna Grace, Luke and Olivia Jordan; Brady Carruth; and Grady and Charlie Mae Bishop.She is also survived by one sister, Barbara (Bill) Mayer of Blanco, TX. She was predeceased by four brothers, Marcus, Carlos, Max and Levoyd Toole.She was a faithful member of Parkview Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and ministered to the homebound. She and Charles enjoyed camping and bluegrass festivals, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.The funeral service will be on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Parkview Baptist Church. The visitation will be held at the church, before the service, from 3:00-4:00 PM.The family would like to thank the nurses and CNAs at Solaris for taking such loving care of Melba.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Parkview Baptist Church Building Fund. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Published in Lake City Reporter on May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close