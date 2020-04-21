Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin M. Pieper, 87 of Live Oak, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at the North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville. He was born one of twelve children in Millbury, OH to the William and Thelma St. John Pieper. Mr. Pieper had recently made his home in Live Oak and had previously been a longtime resident of Sebring, Florida having moved there in the late 90's. He had worked for many years in the road construction industry with Dick Graham in Ohio. Mr. Pieper enjoyed working and staying busy and traveling to Ohio to visit with family and friends. He attended the Live Oak Church of God with his family. Mr. Pieper was preceded in death by six siblings, one son, Melvin M. Pieper, Jr., one daughter, Connie Marie Bishop, two grandsons, Daniel Clapsaddle and Andrew Pieper and his wife of 42 years, Karen Pieper in 2012.

Survivors include his four children, Sheryl Clapsaddle (Chris), Millbury, OH, Mark Pieper, Radnor, OH, Michelle R. Mayo (Philip), Live Oak, FL and David Pieper (Bernie), Bellefontaine, OH; two brothers, Dick Pieper and William "Billy" Pieper; three sisters, Alma Mahaffey, Carole Jacob and Darleen Pieper; 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren also survive.

Due to the current Covid-19 virus, memorial services will be scheduled at a later date at the Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025.

