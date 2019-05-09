Merle Clark Koon, age 91, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, May 7, 2019 at the Haven-Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City after an extended illness. She was born in Suwannee County to the late John and Emma Lou Faulkner Clark on April 26, 1928. She was a 1946 graduate of Suwannee High School and has made Lake City her home since 1950 and was a member of Southside Baptist Church. She was a homemaker all of her life who enjoyed fishing and taking care of her home. She is preceded in death by her husband, Otis P. Koon; twin brother, Earl Clark; sisters, Mamie Clark and Ruth Hall; brothers, R.D. Clark, Norman Clark, Bernard Weaver, Don Weaver, Wilton Weaver and her very special friend, Ed Bedenbaugh.
She is survived by her sons, Manuel Brannan of Lake City, Dale Brannan and Ricky Brannan both of Lake City; Five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services for Ms. Koon will be conducted on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 P.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations please be considered to Haven Hospice, 6037 W. US HWY 90, Lake City, FL, 32055. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY FOREST-LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 9, 2019