Michael Archie Harris, age 78, of White Springs, Florida, passed away after a short illness on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Haven Hospice in Lake City.
Michael was born in West Palm Beach on September 26, 1940. He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie Roderick Harris (1949) and Elizabeth Dwyer Harris Cristi (2017); his son Archie Theodore Harris (1984); his brother Larry (1957); the mothers of his children, Arna Christensen (1986) and Clara Hammonds Harris Terry (2000); and his nephew, Daniel Jaye (2014).
Michael held a bachelor's degree in political science from Mississippi State University. He worked for many years as a sales executive.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Micky McKee Harris; his sisters, Eleanor and Josephine; his three daughters, Xene (Richard) Nelson, Ila (Jesse) Bullinger, and Lillian (Clay) Woodard; and his stepdaughter, Jennifer (John) McMillan. His grandchildren include two grandsons, four granddaughters, and two step grandsons.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 31st at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in White Springs, Florida.
Arrangements trusted to ICS CREMATION & FUNERAL HOME, 357 NW Wilks Lane Lake City, FL 32055. 386-752-3436 www.icsfuneralservices.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 28, 2019