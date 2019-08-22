Michael Aubrey Mancil

Service Information
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Haven Hospice Community Room
Obituary
Michael Aubrey Mancil
Michael Mancil died at the Haven Hospice Lake City Care Center on August 17, 2019. Michael has a passion for his water softener business and was a business owner for 33 years.
Survivors include: Son, Readus M (Sandra) Mancil, Daughter, Misty A (Allen) Rinker, Sister, Dorothy M. Hinson, Brother, J.L. Mancil. Three grandchildren: Abagale K Rinker, Allen K Rinker & Sierra D Mancil.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 at the Haven Hospice Community Room Services provided by : ICS CREMATION & FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 22, 2019
