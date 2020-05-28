Michael David Leedom "Big Mike", 31 years old, of Lake City, FL passed away on April 25, 2020 unexpectedly after a brief illness.

Michael was born in Anchorage, Alaska on November 28, 1988. He was married to Katriece (Katie) on March 5, 2011. Michael was a devoted, loving husband and father. He was loved by everyone who knew him. He worked as a tow truck operator for many local tow companies, the longest and most recent being Ozzie's Towing. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his father David Leedom.

Michael is survived by his wife Katie, daughters Chasity and Kayliana, his sister Julie, brothers; John, Chris, Josh, Sam, and Brandt, mother Naidine and step-father George, and many other family and friends too numerous to name.

A memorial service will be held May 30th at 2:00pm at Christ Central Ministries with Pastor Lonnie Johns officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations for Mikes wife and girls may be sent to: Christ Central Ministries 217 SW Dyal Ave Lake City, FL 32024

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store