Michael David Miles, 58, of Lake City, passed away on September 23, 2020 at the North Florida Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. He was born November 5th 1961in Lake City to the late John Herbert Miles and Nancy McDuffie Miles. He was a member of the 1980 graduating class of Columbia High School and a graduate from Lake City Community College studying golf course management. He was a proud Eagle Scout with double bronze palms, and member of the Arrow. He grew up attending St James Episcopal Church. Mike was a proud peepaw and papa to his grandchildren. Proud FSU fan since the 70's and a Seminole Booster. He enjoyed collecting coins and building collections for his granddaughters. He loved his watches, and rebuilding and retaining old objects and making things to pass on down to his family. He loved valuables and making memories in the moment. Most people became his fan during his time on WAPE forever known as "Jay Jay the Night guy". He won the hearts of many people from his clever wit and loving smile, building relationships with the community by selling them their first car, truck or camper. Mike had a beautiful soul, and he will be missed by many.
He is Survived by his brothers; Andy Miles (Beth Miles) and Pat Miles (Karri Miles); son; Kevin Miles daughters; Hannah Miles and Raven Miles; granddaughters: Ryleigh and Remi; aunt, Mary Ellen McDuffie; cousin, Jason Richmond; best friend , Jay Johnson; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mike will be conducted on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Rev. Craig Strickland officiating. Interment will follow at 3:00 P.M. in the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Madison, FL. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the funeral home. For those attending the funeral services, please follow the CDC guidelines regarding masks will be followed. For those that are unable to attend the services, a live stream will be on the funeral home Facebook page at Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.