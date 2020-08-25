Michael Louis "Gator" Hadden, 61, of Lake City, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was born on February 1, 1959 to the late Louis and Betty Gail Gullett Hadden. He has made Lake City his home for the past 32 years, moving here from the Broward County area. He was the owner of Timberwood Custom Homes in the construction industry and was a member of Hopeful Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed driving his '78 corvette, he loved taking it to shows and winning trophies. Gator was also an avid outdoorsman, he liked to hunt and fish as well as scuba diving and collecting artifacts. Gator was a very hard worker, who provided for his family and loved to make people laugh. He was a great family man.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Marie Hadden of Lake City; daughters, Shytana Marie Cromwell and Shawna Sparks (John Ross) both of Lake City; sisters, Sandy Tice (Mike) of Lake City and Linda Shoppe (Bruce). Three grandchildren, Christopher Cromwell (Marie), Mckenzie Sparks, and Weston Sparks all of Lake City.
Funeral services for Gator will be conducted on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Wednesday night, August 26, 2020 at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Family and friends attending services are asked to follow CDC social distancing guidelines. Funeral services will be streamed live by visiting Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Crematory on Facebook.