Michael "Mike" Dwight Little passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2020. Mike was born September 27, 1948 in Lake City, Florida to the late George Little and Deloris Little.He lived his entire life in Lake City and attended Columbia County Schools. Mike served in the United States Army. He retired from the Columbia County Road Department after thirty years of employment. In his spare time he enjoyed weightlifting, fishing and in his later years he loved watching "Gunsmoke".Mike is preceded in death by his father, George Little; brother, George Little II and daughter, Terri Jones.He is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Elaine Little; sons Michael Little (Brandy) of St. Petersburg, George Little (Jennifer) of Newberry and Jacob Little (Michelle) of Morganton, NC; mother, Deloris "Dinker" Little of Lake City; brothers, Rodney Little (Karen) and Perry Little (Zannie) both of Lake City; sister, Phyllis Chandler (Rich) of Sedalia, CO; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.A graveside service for Mr. Little will be held at 11:00 A.M on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Ebeneezer Cemetery in Lake City.Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrish