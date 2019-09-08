Michael Ray Whitehead (1949 - 2019)
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Corinth Cemetery
Lake City, FL
Michael Ray Whitehead, 69, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on August 25, 2019.
Michael was born in Lake City, Florida, in 1949. He graduated from Columbia County High School. He served his country in the army and then received a degree in engineering from University of Florida.
Michael was married to Martha King in 1968; they were married 47 years.
Michael worked as a nuclear engineer for 42 years. He was known for his sense of humor, kindness, and intelligence, and he enjoyed reading, woodworking, and camping.
Michael is survived by his two daughters and their husbands, Rebecca and David Tucker and Laurel and Nick Scobee; grandchildren Elizabeth Tucker, Sophia Tucker, Sean Scobee, and Isla Scobee; mother Inez Greene Mathis; stepfather Leon Houston Mathis, Jr.; sister Nancy Whitehead Martin; step siblings Matthew Mathis, Rhonda Mathis Shotts, and Mark Mathis; and former spouse Martha Whitehead.
Michael is preceded in death by his father and brother, Donald Edward Whitehead and Donald Edward Whitehead, Jr.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on September 21, 2019, at Corinth Cemetery in Lake City, Florida. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to (www.heart.org) or American Kidney Fund (www.kidneyfund.org).
Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 8, 2019
