Mr. Michael Roy Fields, 50, of Lake City, passed away peacefully at his residence on June 6, 2019. A native and longtime resident of Titusville, Florida, Mr. Fields had been a resident of Lake City for the past twelve years. He had been employed as an expert drywall hanger/finisher until his ill health forced him to retire. In his spare time he enjoyed anything and everything to do with cars and motorcycles and tinkering with small engines. Mr. Fields was a Christian. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Earl Fields; his step-father, Caulie Ogburn and grandparents, Bill and Sena Mae Lee and Tom and Lorraine Fields.
Mr. Fields is survived by his mother, Patricia Ogburn of Lake City; his two sons, Devan and Trevor Fields of Mobile, Alabama; his brother, Tommy Fields of Apopka, Florida and his best friend, Mike Parham of Lake City. Four nieces and a nephew also survive.
Services for Mr. Fields will be conducted at 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in the Long Branch Congregational Methodist Church with Pastor Tommy Lindsey officiating. The family will receive friends for ONE Hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (386)752-1234 Please share fond memories or messages of condolence on-line at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on June 8, 2019