Michael Ryan Mick, 57 of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville. Mike was born in Gainesville to Johnny Raymond Mick and Margaret Travis Mick. Mike was a lifelong resident of Lake City and had worked for over 16 years with Lake City Glass as a supervisor and glazer. Mike enjoyed going mudding on his Ranger, being outdoors and building, but most of all spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Raymond Mick and his brother, Raymond Mick.
Survivors include one son, Jonathan Mick (Sherry Miller); one granddaughter, Mariah Mick; his mother, Margaret Travis Mick; his loving companion of 29 years, Jennifer Nichols; step-daughter, Brittney Young; two sisters, Sherrie Green (Nathan) and Peggy Mick; ex-wife and friend, Diana Daniel and Brandon Sauls, all of Lake City; fur child, "Emma" AKA "Boozie", and many extended family and friends also survive.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 25, 2020