Mikerl Felton
1961 - 2020
Mikerl Felton, 59, of Lake City, Florida passed peacefully away on July 20, 2020. Mikerl the youngest of seven children was born March 29, 1961, to Dan and Margarite Felton. Mike attended public school in Columbia County, graduating from Columbia High School with the class of 1979. Mikerl was married to Joann Brown Felton and unto this union three children were born: Torrevio, Shymeka, and Tierra. Mike was employed with the City of Lake City, retiring March 20, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, father-in-law, four siblings, and one grandchild.
Left to cherish loving memories: His wife, 3 children, 2 sisters, 1 brother, 7 grandchildren, 16 nieces and nephews, hosts of other relatives and friends.
There will be a walk-through viewing Friday, July 31, 2020, from 5:00 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Masks are required.
Graveside services for Mikerl will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

Published in Lake City Reporter on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Combs Funeral Home
AUG
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Garden of Rest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-4366
