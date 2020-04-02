Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Graveside service Scott Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Mildred Martin Bulthuis, 90, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, March 31, 2020 at her residence after an extended illness. She was born on January 22, 1930 to the late Duncan Martin and Lottie Bell Register Martin. She has lived in Lake City all of her life, and was a faithful member of the First Advent Christian Church in Lake City. She worked for over twenty years as a Watch Woman for the U.S. Division of Forestry and worked with the school system in the lunchroom for a little over five years as well as K.C.s Produce. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, fishing, reading and directing her family around every chance she had. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert Allen Bulthuis; sons, Jimmy Edward Dees and Douglas Ferrell Dees; and her son-in-laws, Robin Roberts and Frank Harris. Five siblings also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Caroline Harris, Lisa K.B. Roberts and Pam Gaylard (Fred, Jr.) all of Lake City; sister, Connie Crowder of Lake City; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Numerous extended family members and friends also survive.

Family graveside services for Mrs. Mildred will be conducted on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Scott Cemetery (across from Deep Creek Advent Christian Church) with her son-in law, Rev. Fred O. Gaylard, Jr. and Rev. Randy Ogburn officiating. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be considered to the First Advent Christian Church, 1881 SW Mcfarlane Ave, Lake City, FL, 32025, or to Haven Hospice, 6037 W US Highway 90, Lake City, FL, 32055. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.

