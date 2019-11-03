Mildred (Shealy) Burkhalter, age 87 of Lake City, Florida was escorted by God to heaven on 10/28/19.
Mildred was born February 4, 1932 in Miami, Fl to Norman Shealy and Eva McQueagge. She retired from Lake Shore Hospital and spent the last years on the Santa Fe River enjoying nature. She had a determined spirit, and many called her grandma.
Mildred is survived by her children; Jessie Burkhalter of Jacksonville, Florida, Judy Burkhalter Currie and Bill Currie of Branford, Florida, brother Burl Shealy of Panama City, Florida, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her husband, Royce J. Burkhalter, Sr., sons, Royce J Burkhalter Jr and Jack L Burkhalter.
Funeral home in charge of arrangements is ICS CREMATION AND FUNERAL HOME. Celebration of life to be announced.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 3, 2019