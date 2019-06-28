Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

Our precious mother, Molly Creecy Harriss, passed away June 22nd, 2019, at the age of 91. She was born in Gladewater, Texas on February 15th, 1928 to Edwin and Helen Barcus Creecy. As an only child, Molly lived a charmed life. When Molly was a teen, she played the piccolo in the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and was also the Fort Worth Junior Tennis Champion.

Molly moved to Georgia, Florida, Indiana, Virginia, and finally settled with her family back in Florida in Lake City in 1968. She owned a small antique store in White Springs for several years, and later became involved in real estate. She was one of the founders of Hallmark Real Estate and a broker there for many years. She will be most remembered for her excellence at being a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was fondly known as GrandMolly.

Ones who will miss her most are her four children; Melinda Harriss Moses, Kent Harriss(Jodi), Helen Harriss Beaty, and Fran Harriss Carver, (Daryl), and with a combination of eight grandchildren; Justin Moses, Lauren Moses Pinchouck, Linley Harriss Murphy, Jordan Harriss, Chandler Beaty, Will Beaty, Molly Carver and Dalton Carver. She was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren. Mollys feisty personality and fun-loving spirit will be greatly missed by those who loved her.

Our family would like to thank all of the wonderful people at Solaris HealthCare Lake City who were like family to all of us. Their kindness and love for our mother went way beyond what was expected, and we will be forever grateful.

The family will be having a gathering of friends on Tuesday, July 2nd, from 5-7pm, at the home of Melinda Moses, 1268 SW Lake Montgomery Ave.

Any memorials may be donated to CARC-Advocates for Citizens With Disabilities at 512 SW Sisters Welcome Road, Lake City, FL 32025. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025.

