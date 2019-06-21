Montez Betty Newberry Fox
Montez Betty Newberry Fox, 90, of Camilla died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Mitchell Convalescent Center in Camilla.
Born July 11, 1928 in Mitchell County, Mrs. Fox was the daughter of the late Isaac Newberry and Essie Woods Newberry. She was married to the late Hubert Fox and was also preceded in death by brothers, Billy Newberry (Pearl), F. A. Newberry, Jimmy Newberry (Shelva Jean), and W. J. Newberry (Sue).
Survivors include a son, Lawrence Wayne Fox (Michelle) of Tennessee; two sisters, Mary Hatcher Smith of Camilla and Betty Sue Watson of Camilla; three grandchildren, Rodney Fox, Robbie Fox, Bradley Fox; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Monday, before services, at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 24 at PARKER-BRAMLETT FUNERAL HOME with Rev. David Cook officiating. Interment will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
The family may be contacted at Mary Hatcher Smith residence, 245 Stadium Drive, Camilla, GA 31730.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Akridge Cemetery, c/o V.T.
Akridge, P. O. Box 45, Newton, GA 39870 or to the .
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lake City Reporter on June 21, 2019