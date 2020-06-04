Morgan Shea Tyre, 27, of Suwannee, Florida passed away May 30, 2020.
Mr. Tyre was born September 13, 1992 in Gainesville, FL. He had lived in the Suwannee and Lake City areas for most of his life. He worked for years as a construction worker and was of the Baptist Faith. In his spare time, Mr. Tyre enjoyed finding Indian artifacts, fishing, and hunting.
Mr. Tyre is survived by his parents Gigi and Jeff Tyre, his daughters Marley Tyre and Karlee Tyre, his brother Nic Tyre, his sister Sydney Tyre, his maternal grandfather John Farmer, his paternal grandparents Ronnie and Janet Tyre, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Nancy Farmer.
A graveside funeral service will be held for Mr. Tyre 11:00 AM Thursday June 4, 2020 at the Keen Cemetery in Old Town, with Pastor Matt Williams officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening at the Funeral Home from 6 to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Columbia Youth Football Association in his name.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of the RICK GOODING FUNERAL HOME CROSS CITY CHAPEL, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 4, 2020.