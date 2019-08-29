Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mother Mavis Genus. View Sign Service Information Cooper Funeral Home 251 Ne Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-3566 Visitation 5:00 PM Olivet Missionary Baptist Church 541 NE Davis Ave Lake City , FL View Map Service 11:00 AM Olivet Missionary Baptist Church 541 NE Davis Ave Lake City , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mother Mavis Genus, age 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Florida Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She was born March 1, 1928 in Freetown, Manchester, Jamaica to the late Charles and Mahalia Fisher.

Mavis later met the love of her life, Ronald Genus, and they were married on July 29, 1953. They were married for 53 years. She was a devoted wife, mother and a caregiver to all who came in contact with her.

Mavis truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She enjoyed chatting with family and friends on the phone where she would often tell family stories and reminisce on past times. She was a Dressmaker for many years and was very active in the church where she served as a member of the Women Missionary Band (WMB).

Mavis is preceded in death by her husband Ronald and their first son Sampson Genus. Mavis is survived by her 10 children: Majorie (Cleveland) Shields, Linda Walker, Barrington Genus, Neville (Veronica) Genus, Marlene (Lawrence) Bowen, Hennis (Elzora) Genus, Denzil (Marie) Genus, Mernel Genus, Engrin Allison and Ian (Sherri-Ann) Genus and beloved daughter-in-law, Addie Marie Genus; 43 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; 2 sisters, Violet Adlam and Sylvia Wint; 2 brothers, Egbert and Victor Fisher, a host of nieces, nephews, a very special cousin, Carlton Fisher that was dear to her heart, other cousins, in-laws, many other relatives and friends.

Memorial Service was held Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11:00 am at Christian Community Church of God at 2025 NW 49th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33313. Service for Mother Mavis Genus will be Saturday August 31, 2019, 11:00 am at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, 541 NE Davis Ave, Lake City, FL. Rev. Henry Ortiz, Pastor. Interment will follow in the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Rd. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, August 30, 2019, 5:00 pm at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church.

