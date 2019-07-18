Mr. Alan Richard English, 88, of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the North Florida Regional Medical Center after a sudden illness. He was born in Washington, D.C. on May 7, 1931. He was a Korean Conflict Air Force veteran, who after serving his four years, returned to the Miami, Florida area and lived there for over 45 years, before moving to Lake City over 20 years ago. He was an Aviation Engineer who worked for companies such as PanAm, DynAir and Kitty Hawk. In his spare time he enjoyed traveling, boating in the keys and exploring nature. He was the type to always see the good in everyone and willing to give you the shirt off his back. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberlee English.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Isabel N. English of Lake City; son, Alan C. English, (Terri) of Miami and daughter, Doreen Evers (Mark) of Beaufort, S.C.; step-daughter, Alexandra Quijano (John) of Mission Viejo, CA; step-sons, Gonzalo E. Paez, Jr. (Ana) and Gabriel J. Paez (Raymond) both of Miami. Eight grandchildren Philip Evers (Anna Joy), Parker Evers, Hunter English, Wyatt English, Adriana Iglesias, Nicole M. Paez, Andrew M. Paez, Sophia D. Paez and two great-grandchildren Celina M. Paez and Henry D. Hamre also survive.
A celebration of life service for Mr. English will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Parkview Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Tatem officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 18, 2019