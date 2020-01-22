Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Alfred Christy "A.C." Box. View Sign Service Information Archer Funeral Home 55 N Lake Ave Lake Butler , FL 32054 (386)-496-2008 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Archer Funeral Home 55 N Lake Ave Lake Butler , FL 32054 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Archer Funeral Home 55 N Lake Ave Lake Butler , FL 32054 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Alfred Christy "A.C." Box, age 76, of Lake Butler, FL, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Center in Live Oak, FL. He was born in White Springs, FL, on May 13, 1943, to the late Alfred and Natalie Christie Box. He grew up in Union County and moved to Columbia County in 1956. He graduated from Columbia High School in 1963. Shortly after graduating he married the love of his life, Johnnie Belle Arnold, and returned to Union County. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. He owned and operated B & B Farm Equipment in Ellisville for over 30 years. He was also a farmer and cattleman. A.C. never met a stranger and enjoyed a good conversation. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, and horseback riding. Most of all, he loved his Lord.

A.C. was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Ashlee and Allisun Box, and his siblings, Lovurn Rivers, J.E. Box, Josephine Addison, and Michael Box.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Johnnie Belle; daughter, Robbin Box (Kevin Shealy) of Lake Butler, FL and son, Cedric (Heather) Box of Salt Springs, FL; grandchildren, Deanna (Brian) Thomas, Jenifer Wight, Christine Wight, Clayton (Octavia) Box, Caleb Box, Colby Box, and Dalton, Collin, Bryanna, and Aydan Davis; great-grandchildren, Allie Thomas, Christopher Thomas, Easton Box, and Ally Box; sisters, Alief Bryant of Sanderson, FL, Delores Brannen of Lake City, FL, and Durelle (Emory) Bailey of Lake City, FL; sister-in-law, Emogene Box of Lake Butler, FL; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

A celebration to honor the life of A.C. will be held on Thursday, January 23, at 11:00 am at the ARCHER FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL Interment to follow at Mt. Zion Swift Creek Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, January 22, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Archer Funeral Home. 386-496-2008.

