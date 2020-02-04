Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Almon H. "Buddy" Horton. View Sign Service Information Archer Funeral Home 55 N Lake Ave Lake Butler , FL 32054 (386)-496-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Almon H. "Buddy" Horton, Jr., age 69, of Lake City, FL, unexpectedly passed away at his home on February 1, 2020. He was born to Almon H. Horton Sr. and Thelma Marie (Frazier) Horton on June 27, 1950. Buddy grew up and graduated from Union County High School in 1970. He worked for Texgas before pursuing a career with the Dept. of Corrections at RMC and RMC West where he retired in 2005. He loved gardening, fishing, hunting, and the Georgia Bulldogs.

He is predeceased by his father, Almon H. Horton, Sr. and his sister Barbara.

He leaves to cherish his memories; his mother, Thelma Horton of Lake City; his companion of 26 years, Alice Stortz of Lake City; daughter, Shauna (John) Molchan of Lake Butler; granddaughter, Kaylee Molchan of Lake Butler; sisters, Martha Crews, Virginia Knight, and Carol Varnes all of Lake City; brothers, James Horton of Lake Butler, Timmy Horton and Taft Horton both of Lake City; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces and nephews, and many friends also survive.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 7, at 4:00 pm, at the Archer Funeral Home Chapel in Lake Butler. The family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at 3:00pm. Arrangements are entrusted to ARCHER FUNERAL HOME. 386-496-2008.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Buddys honor to . Mr. Almon H. "Buddy" Horton, Jr., age 69, of Lake City, FL, unexpectedly passed away at his home on February 1, 2020. He was born to Almon H. Horton Sr. and Thelma Marie (Frazier) Horton on June 27, 1950. Buddy grew up and graduated from Union County High School in 1970. He worked for Texgas before pursuing a career with the Dept. of Corrections at RMC and RMC West where he retired in 2005. He loved gardening, fishing, hunting, and the Georgia Bulldogs.He is predeceased by his father, Almon H. Horton, Sr. and his sister Barbara.He leaves to cherish his memories; his mother, Thelma Horton of Lake City; his companion of 26 years, Alice Stortz of Lake City; daughter, Shauna (John) Molchan of Lake Butler; granddaughter, Kaylee Molchan of Lake Butler; sisters, Martha Crews, Virginia Knight, and Carol Varnes all of Lake City; brothers, James Horton of Lake Butler, Timmy Horton and Taft Horton both of Lake City; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces and nephews, and many friends also survive.A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 7, at 4:00 pm, at the Archer Funeral Home Chapel in Lake Butler. The family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at 3:00pm. Arrangements are entrusted to ARCHER FUNERAL HOME. 386-496-2008. www.archerfunerlhome.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Buddys honor to . Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations