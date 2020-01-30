Mr. Alphonso Givens

Service Information
Cooper Funeral Home
251 Ne Washington St
Lake City, FL
32055
(386)-752-3566
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Jerusalem Church of God In Christ
10418 King Ruise Road
Obituary
Mr. Alphonso Givens age 75, passed away peacefully Monday January 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving and devoted niece and nephew at Macclenny Nursing and Rehab in Macclenny, Florida
He is the son of the late Mrs. Lessie Dallas and Mr. Ray Givens,Sr.
He received his education in the Baker County Public School System and was a skillfull carpenter.
He leave to cherish his memories his brother; Nathaniel (Wanda Sue ) Givens and Russell Givens, sister-in-law Loretta Givens. Two aunts; Ada Mae Davis and Novie Givens. His devoted Nieces and nephew ; Jennifer Berry, Yvette (Dwayne) Woods, Stacey Givens, Victoria Givens and Dennisha Givens was his caregivers. Other nieces; Deedra, Melissa,Katina, Trena, Lizzie, Christine, Deshonn and Tora Givens. Nephews; Maurice and Reggie Givens and Wesely Belford along with a host of other nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation with the family will be Friday,January 31, 2020 6:00pm until 8:pm at New Jerusalem Church of God In Christ, 10418 King Ruise Road, Glen St. Mary, FL. Japan Ruise, Pastor.
Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City,FL. 32055 Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 30, 2020
