Mr. Amos Henry, Jr, age 65 of Lake City, Florida departed this life Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Shands Lake Shore Hospital.

He was the son of the late Mr. Amos Henry, Sr. and Mrs. Millie G. Henry.

At any early age he was baptized and became a member of New Bethel Baptist Church and he was unashamed of his faith and Christian walk during his adult life.

He attended Nilblack Elementary School and was a graduate of Columbia High School Class of 1973. After furthering his education, he became a well- respected truck driver for numerous companies for more than 40 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mrs. Millie and Mr. Amos Henry Sr. also his brother Richard Reid.

Amos leaves to cherish his memories; son; Tywan Henry, daughters; Salisa Henry,Tequila Wilson (Aflis), all of Lake City, FL., Amie Henry of Allen ,Texas and Reneca McKinley (Stewart) of Suffolk, Virgina, sister Corease McGuire, brother Freddie Bee Jones all of Alachua, FL. and a host of grands, great grands, nieces, great nieces, nephews and sorrowing friends.

Funeral Services for Mr. Amos Henry, Jr. will be 3:00pm Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, 541 NE Davis Ave, Lake City, Florida 32055, Reverend Henry Ortiz, Pastor /Words of Comfort. Internment will follow in Truevine Cemetery Watertown, Fl. Visitation with family will be Friday February 28, 2020 5:00pm until 7:00pm Cooper Funeral Home Chapel, 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida.

