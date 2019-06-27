Guest Book View Sign Service Information Combs Funeral Home 292 NE Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-4366 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Andrew Powell was born June 14, 1928, in Adele, Georgia to Andrew Powell and Ida Mae Wright-Powell. Both preceded him in death. On Sunday, June 16, 2019, Mr. Powell answered the Masters call to rest at Haven Hospice, Lake City, Florida. Penny as he was affectionately called, began working very early in life to help support his family. In Lake City, FL, he worked many years in the pulpwood industry from where he retired. Others preceding him in death: wife, Jessie Mae Powell, and sister, Jacqueline.

There are many who loved him dearly and will cherish loving memories: (8) daughters, Betty Powell-Harps, Bobby Jean Powell-Perry (Albert), Shirley Mae Powell-Brewer, Augusta, GA, Joanne Powell, Fay Ann Powell-Jones, Pauline Powell-Griffin, Angelina Powell-Grisson, and Annette Powell, all of Lake City, FL; (3) sons, Tyrone Charles Powell, Andrew Powell, Jr. (Marie), Lake City, FL, and Van Powell (Remia), Madison, FL; sister, Arleatha Rowe, Jacksonville, FL; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; devoted family of the late Ms. Arlena James: Clifford Candy (Lena), Fred Parker, Mike Jones, Lorraine Jerry, Faye Wilson; and a host of grands, great-grands of Arlena, and friends.

A celebration of Life for Mr. Andrew Powell will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, 541 NE Davis Avenue, Lake City, FL, Rev. Henry Ortiz, Pastor. Pastor Charles Martin, Officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 7:00 P.M. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Modern Day Warriors Ministries, 914 NE Duval St., Suite 4, Lake City, FL. Prophet and Pastor Donald & Katrina Gillyard.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, The Caring Professionals. Mr. Andrew Powell was born June 14, 1928, in Adele, Georgia to Andrew Powell and Ida Mae Wright-Powell. Both preceded him in death. On Sunday, June 16, 2019, Mr. Powell answered the Masters call to rest at Haven Hospice, Lake City, Florida. Penny as he was affectionately called, began working very early in life to help support his family. In Lake City, FL, he worked many years in the pulpwood industry from where he retired. Others preceding him in death: wife, Jessie Mae Powell, and sister, Jacqueline.There are many who loved him dearly and will cherish loving memories: (8) daughters, Betty Powell-Harps, Bobby Jean Powell-Perry (Albert), Shirley Mae Powell-Brewer, Augusta, GA, Joanne Powell, Fay Ann Powell-Jones, Pauline Powell-Griffin, Angelina Powell-Grisson, and Annette Powell, all of Lake City, FL; (3) sons, Tyrone Charles Powell, Andrew Powell, Jr. (Marie), Lake City, FL, and Van Powell (Remia), Madison, FL; sister, Arleatha Rowe, Jacksonville, FL; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; devoted family of the late Ms. Arlena James: Clifford Candy (Lena), Fred Parker, Mike Jones, Lorraine Jerry, Faye Wilson; and a host of grands, great-grands of Arlena, and friends.A celebration of Life for Mr. Andrew Powell will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, 541 NE Davis Avenue, Lake City, FL, Rev. Henry Ortiz, Pastor. Pastor Charles Martin, Officiating.The family will receive friends from 5:00 7:00 P.M. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Modern Day Warriors Ministries, 914 NE Duval St., Suite 4, Lake City, FL. Prophet and Pastor Donald & Katrina Gillyard.Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, The Caring Professionals. Published in Lake City Reporter on June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close