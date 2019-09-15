Mr. Anthony Dwight Hurley, 67, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at his residence in Lake City, FL.
Mr. Hurley was born January 21, 1952, in Cedartown, GA to the late John Dwight Hurley and Helen Hersteen Hurley. He was a mechanic by trade and Baptist by faith. He enjoyed going out to eat, watching wrestling and working on cars. He was preceded in death by one brother and five sisters.
Survivors are his wife: Linda Hurley of Lake City, FL; one son: Bubba Jack BJ Hurley-Lake City, FL; three daughters: Angie Collier-North Carolina, Linda Smith-Plant City, FL, Brandy Johnson-Lake City, FL; two sisters: Judy Shell, Jackie Ledbetter both of Georgia seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and his faithful canine companion Jodi.
Funeral services for Mr. Hurley will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at 12:00pm in the Memorial Chapel of Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in Providence Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Immediately following the graveside service, the family will receive guests at Providence Community Center.
Sympathy maybe expressed by signing the online registry at http://www.parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com/
DEES-PARRISH FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 15, 2019