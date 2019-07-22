Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Archie Otis Farr Jr.. View Sign Service Information Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home 458 S Marion Ave. Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-2211 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Archie Otis Farr, Jr., 76, of Lake City passed away peacefully at his residence Friday morning, July 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Farr was born to the late, Archie Otis Farr, Sr. and Doris Josephson Farr, on September 12, 1942 in Macon, Georgia. He relocated with his family to Lake City in 1950 and had been a resident ever since. He married his beloved wife, Mary Pinkard Farr on October 1, 1960. He worked for 50 years in road construction as an asphalt spreader operator retiring from APAC in August of 2008. He earned several awards for the quality of his work. He enjoyed farming, wood working, gardening and most especially spending time with his family. Mr. Farr was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Eddie Farr, Sr. and Raymond Farr, Sr., and a son-in-law, Dallas Buddy Cook, Jr..

Mr. Farr is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Farr; his children, Wanda Farr Cook of Lake City; Lisa Farr Rowe (Tony) of Lake City and Donna Farr Lubbers (Don) of Hay, Kansas; a sister, Lousie Farr Romine and his seven grandchildren, Dallas Cook III, Archie Cook, Laura Cook, Derek Davis, Brittany Davis, Allison Hohmann and Autumn Hohmann. Nine great-grandchildren and nine nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Mr. Farr will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the Chapel of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home with Rev. Fred Gaylard and Rev. Kevin Hall officiating. Interment will follow in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends for ONE HOUR prior to the service on Tuesday. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (386)752-1234

