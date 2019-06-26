Mr. Arthur Roy Davis, 78, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, June 21, 2019 at his home with his family by his side after an extended illness.
He was born in Athens, Georgia on March 5, 1941. He has made Lake City his home since 2007, moving here from Central Florida. He was a Plumbing Contractor for many years and in his spare time, he enjoyed air boating. He was of the Baptist faith and was the Past President of several units in the Shrine Club in Florida where he was part of the horse patrol, funny cars and rangers. He was also a member of the Sanford Lodge F&AM #62, was a reserve officer with the Seminole County Sheriffs Office for over 8 years and was a member of the local VFW and American Legion in Lake City.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Iris Cluggish and step-son, Richard Criswell. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Patricia Ann Davis of Lake City; daughter, Laura Fowler (Neal) of Sanford; step-son, Steve Criswell of Williston. Grandchildren, Chelcea Fowler, Ashlea Fowler, Ashley Criswell and Crystina Bachand; great-grandson, Alistair Criswell also survive.
A celebration of life service for Mr. Davis will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on June 26, 2019