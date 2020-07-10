Mr. Billy C. Cray was born on October 21, 1952 in Lake City, Florida to the late Jared and Irene Cray. He attended Suwanee County public schools and was a graduate of the Class of 1970. Billy accepted Christ at a young age and joined Allen Chapel AME Church

in Wellborn, Florida where he served until he moved away. He worked for Amtrak Railroad for 30 years. After retiring in 2002, he moved back to Wellborn and joined Glory to God Church where he served faithfully until his health failed. He was married to Leola

Mayo and they had one child, Bonita Cray. Later in life he met and married Annie L. Essix.

Billy leaves loving memories to be cherished by his loving wife: Annie Cray; one daughter: Bonita Cray; two sisters: Hazel (Timothy) Ford, Jr. and Betty (Theoplis) Randall; step-daughters: Shereasa Sellers, Beatrice Thomas, and

Beatrice Atis; step-sons: Damonte Sellers, Terribbe Essix, and Antwaun Essix; special friend: Willie James McCleandon; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and sorrowing friends.

Graveside services for Billy Charles Cray, will be 11 A.M. Saturday, July 11th at Lake Jackson Cemetery in Wellborn, Florida.

Professional Mortuary services entrusted to ERIC A. BROWN & SON FUNERAL HOME.

