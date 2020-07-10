1/
Mr. Billy Charles Cray
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mr. Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Billy C. Cray was born on October 21, 1952 in Lake City, Florida to the late Jared and Irene Cray. He attended Suwanee County public schools and was a graduate of the Class of 1970. Billy accepted Christ at a young age and joined Allen Chapel AME Church
in Wellborn, Florida where he served until he moved away. He worked for Amtrak Railroad for 30 years. After retiring in 2002, he moved back to Wellborn and joined Glory to God Church where he served faithfully until his health failed. He was married to Leola
Mayo and they had one child, Bonita Cray. Later in life he met and married Annie L. Essix.
Billy leaves loving memories to be cherished by his loving wife: Annie Cray; one daughter: Bonita Cray; two sisters: Hazel (Timothy) Ford, Jr. and Betty (Theoplis) Randall; step-daughters: Shereasa Sellers, Beatrice Thomas, and
Beatrice Atis; step-sons: Damonte Sellers, Terribbe Essix, and Antwaun Essix; special friend: Willie James McCleandon; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Graveside services for Billy Charles Cray, will be 11 A.M. Saturday, July 11th at Lake Jackson Cemetery in Wellborn, Florida.
Professional Mortuary services entrusted to ERIC A. BROWN & SON FUNERAL HOME.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lake Jackson Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eric A. Brown & Sons Funeral Home - Jasper
1221 S.W. Third Street
Jasper, FL 32052
(386) 792-1711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved